RL Grime is celebrating the release of Halloween X in a huge way – with a livestream + in person show at the Hollywood Palladium. RL’s latest Halloween Mix couldn’t be more special, as he celebrates his tenth year of Halloween madness with his most loyal fans. Kicking off the night there will be sets from Juelz & Jawns, along with special guest, Boys Noize. Tune into the livestream NOW and get spooky!

