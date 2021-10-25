LISTEN: FRANK ZUMMO Taps Grabbitz and FourNames To Produce Emotional Single “On My Mind”

Versatile drummer, FRANK ZUMMO, has released his latest single, “On My Mind” via Jauz‘s Bite This! imprint; marking this his sixth release with this prominent dance label. Co-produced by FourNames & Grabbitz, this track details the emotional toll missing someone can take on a person. FRANK’s powerful drumming adds a deeper quality to this track, while Grabbitz vocals adds that layer of vulnerability we all feel when we miss someone. Since lockdown FRANK has been exploring new outlets to channel his creativity, and if any artist is going to bring heavy drums to the forefront of dance music it’s him. FRANK is just getting started and we are excited for what he has in store. Check out the track below, which is out now!

FRANK ZUMMO – “On My Mind (feat. Grabbitz)” | Stream

