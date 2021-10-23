Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: longstoryshort Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Remix of Doctor P’s ‘Wont Let Go’

longstoryshort has been exploding on the house scene lately, but that doesn’t mean the New York artist can’t also flex his production chops within other genres. For his latest release, we’re treated to an absolute heater of a drum & bass remix of Doctor P’s ‘Won’t Let Go’ single. As you’ll hear below, longstoryshort injects a ton of energy and bass into an already energetic single. We can’t imagine how dope this tune would sound live – hear what we mean by streaming the record below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Doctor P – Won’t Let Go (longstoryshort Remix) | Stream

