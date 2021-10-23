Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: ARIA, KDDK, and G Herbo Deliver Intoxicating New Collaboration, 'Broken Wings'

LISTEN: ARIA, KDDK, and G Herbo Deliver Intoxicating New Collaboration, ‘Broken Wings’

ARIA, KDDK, and G Herbo have come together for a must-listen new single in ‘Broken Wings.’ Released through Effective Records, the intoxicating and emotional new collaboration features hard-hitting rap bars from G Herbo as he spits over the ethereal soundscape crafted by the two producers. From the U.S. to Russia, this impressive and unique record boasts a ton diverse sonic influences. Stream ‘Broken Wings’ via Spotify below to be taken on a memorable and sentimental journey, and be sure to be on the lookout for more heat from these rising artists in the future.

ARIA, KDDK, and G Herbo – Broken Wings | Stream

 

