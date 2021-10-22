Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd Drop Star-Studded New Collaboration, ‘Moth To A Flame’

Everyone’s favorite Swedish trio have come out of hibernation as of late. After releasing two fresh singles, “It Gets Better,” and “Lifetime” they are back with a new one. This mega-collab is being released with none other than chart-topping sensation The Weeknd.

After teasing the track on social media along with Swedish House Mafia teasing future tour dates that seem to include Coachella, Chicago’s United Center, and Denver’s Ball Arena – the track is finally here. The tune features sultry vocals from The Weeknd with  a signature, yet toned down, SHM chord progression. Expect this one on the radio everywhere soon. Check it out in its entirety below.

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd – Moth To A Flame | Stream

