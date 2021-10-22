After a few months hiatus, bass producer LICK is back with another can’t miss banger. Teaming up with Portuguese producer Holly, the two create one of the heaviest collabs of 2021. PURGE starts off with a flickering dial tone before switching into an ominous build up. It quickly unleashes into one of the filthiest drops I’ve ever heard. I saw LICK play PURGE out earlier this year at HARD Summer, and am happy this finally got a release. Check it out and stay tuned for LICK’s yearly Halloween mix which is sure to be out soon.

LICK x Holly – PURGE | Download

LICK & Holly Drop One of the Hottest Collabs of the Year With “PURGE”