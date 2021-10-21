PREMIERE: COFRESI Unleashes Stunning Visual Performance Video For Album Single, ‘PRYSM’

RTT favorite COFRESI has been absolutely crushing it lately. After releasing his highly-anticipated debut album Illuminate the producer is back with another one of his signature performance videos, this time taking on his album single ‘PRYSM.’ From the mind-blowing visual effects to COFRESI’s talented performance chops, this video is certainly something to marvel at and is totally unique within the dance music space. The Chicago native has been putting out heat for years now and we’re pumped to continue witnessing his evolution. Watch the mind-blowing music video for ‘PRYSM’ below and read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this performance.

“Our goal was to keep the natural flow of my previous performances, but add a whole new visual vibe with the full coverage green screen and unique drone perspective. I was able to create some of the backing visuals as well, so it’s really cool to see this come together as a collective effort.” – COFRESI



COFRESI – PRYSM (Visual Performance Video) | Stream

