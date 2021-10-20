Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Buppy. Releases Music Video For “Fight The Temptation” ft. The China Blue

PREMIERE: Buppy. Releases Music Video For “Fight The Temptation” ft. The China Blue

by Leave a Comment

Directed by Anthony Palmer

The rising 17-year-old star Buppy released a gorgeous video for “Fight The Temptation” ft. The China Blue directed by Anthony Palmer.

Writing to his fans, Buppy says: “to me, this release is many things: closure, therapy, a reflection on a rollercoaster of a love story… i learned through writing this song if it’s truly love, you’ll fight for it. i was anxious, yet excited waiting for you all to see this and hear my vulnerabilities. thank you for taking this step with me..”

Be sure to watch the video above, and be on the look out for more exciting news from the young artist.

PREMIERE: Buppy. Releases Music Video For “Fight The Temptation” ft. The China Blue

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend