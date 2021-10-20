PREMIERE: Buppy. Releases Music Video For “Fight The Temptation” ft. The China Blue

Directed by Anthony Palmer

The rising 17-year-old star Buppy released a gorgeous video for “Fight The Temptation” ft. The China Blue directed by Anthony Palmer.

Writing to his fans, Buppy says: “to me, this release is many things: closure, therapy, a reflection on a rollercoaster of a love story… i learned through writing this song if it’s truly love, you’ll fight for it. i was anxious, yet excited waiting for you all to see this and hear my vulnerabilities. thank you for taking this step with me..”

Be sure to watch the video above, and be on the look out for more exciting news from the young artist.

