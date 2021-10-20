The fourth installment of bitbird‘s coveted “Gouldian Finch” series has finally hit streaming services and it does not disappoint. Curated by San Holo this compilation features an array of new artists that are defying genre boundaries and breaking unparalleled soundscapes in order to satisfy every listener. This unique collection of 20 tracks contains a diverse blend of genres such as downtempo, indie, and electronic; Couros, Casilofi, and Dot bring the downtempo sound giving the listener a relaxing experience, while Golden Vessel & rei so la and On Planets & Flaws blend various instruments and vocals to add a bit of indie flare to the mix. The last track of the album comes as a treat for loyal bitbird fans as a mega collaboration between San Holo, Taska Black, Flaws, & Mystik comes to life and blends each artists’ style seamlessly. Check out the compilation below and let us know your new favorite producer!

LISTEN: bitbird Unveils The Fourth Installment Of Their Gouldian Finch Series