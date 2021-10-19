REVIEW: ZHU Transforms The Iconic Greek Theatre Into A Los Angeles DREAMLAND

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Night one of ZHU’s highly anticipated, DREAMLAND LA went off without a hitch. A sold-out, 5,900 capacity audience filled The Greek Theatre to experience one of the best nights in dance music history. A hue of orange and black encapsulated The Greek Theatre. Suddenly, DREAMLAND 2021 became a reality for all who attended. Kicking things off, opener Shiba San controlled the decks and set the tone for the night ahead. This Parisian producer proves he and his music can connect to fans all across the world and last night was a prime example; LA embraced Shiba San as their own and the energy was unmatched. As ZHU’s 9:15 set time drew closer, more and more fans trickled into the venue and geared up for a night they wouldn’t soon forget.

Opening with a live version of “Lost It” concert goers immediately lost it; accompanied by a live band, this bass filled track reverberated throughout the entire venue. Alongside the live production, fans were able to experience ZHU singing live. His incredibly smooth vocals brought each track to life. A set that had a run time of about 1 hour and 45 minutes ZHU filled it with his most popular tracks. The whole crowd couldn’t help but to sing along with him. A defining moment during the performance came when he dropped “Dreams”, his 2017 collaboration with NERO. The crowd erupted with energy as the build up to this infectious drop was instantly recognized. After that there wasn’t a single person seated, we were all captivated by the incredible production laid out before us. 

Closing the first half of his set with his 2016 classic, “Working For It”, he returned for an encore performance that exuded deep house vibes for the rest of the night. Transitioning from “Hometown Girl” to “Sky Is Crying” into “Cocaine Model” and “Zhudio 54” the vibes were electric. His last two tracks wrapped up the show perfectly. A crowd sing-a-long of “Faded” was then met with closing remarks from the man himself; he thanked all in attendance and closed out with the beautiful Tame Impala collaboration “My Life”. 

All in all DREAMLAND LA was a massive success for ZHU and his team, and we cannot wait for his return to Los Angeles! 

