Swedish House Mafia returned to the spotlight strong with their two back to back singles, “It Gets Better” & “Lifetime”. After months of waiting we can now confirm their upcoming single, “Moth To A Flame”, will be alongside pop sensation, The Weeknd and will hit streaming services this Friday, October 22nd. We cannot wait to hear the final product, but until then check out the teaser below!

