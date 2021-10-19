Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Henry Fong & Psycho Boys Club Link For Hectic ‘Lights Out’ Single via Dim Mak

LISTEN: Henry Fong & Psycho Boys Club Link For Hectic ‘Lights Out’ Single via Dim Mak

by Leave a Comment

Every time Henry Fong drops new music it’s hard not to get excited. Today the acclaimed producer has teamed up with rising duo Psycho Boys Club for an absolute heater of a collaboration in ‘Lights Out.’ As you’ll hear below, the two acts seamlessly fuse industrial techno and bass production, and the result is nothing short of insane. This record sounds prepped and ready to drop at the festival main stage; hear what we mean by streaming ‘Lights Out’ via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more heat from these two talented acts in the future.

Henry Fong & Psycho Boys Club – Lights Out | Stream

LISTEN: Henry Fong & Psycho Boys Club Link For Hectic ‘Lights Out’ Single via Dim Mak

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend