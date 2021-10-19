LISTEN: Henry Fong & Psycho Boys Club Link For Hectic ‘Lights Out’ Single via Dim Mak

Every time Henry Fong drops new music it’s hard not to get excited. Today the acclaimed producer has teamed up with rising duo Psycho Boys Club for an absolute heater of a collaboration in ‘Lights Out.’ As you’ll hear below, the two acts seamlessly fuse industrial techno and bass production, and the result is nothing short of insane. This record sounds prepped and ready to drop at the festival main stage; hear what we mean by streaming ‘Lights Out’ via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more heat from these two talented acts in the future.

Henry Fong & Psycho Boys Club – Lights Out | Stream

