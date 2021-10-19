Big Gigantic have been a powerhouse in the dance music scene for years now thanks to their inventive and funk-infused production. Now, the Colorado act has returned better than ever for a dynamic brand new EP in Leisure Season Vol 1. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an amalgamation of styles we’ve come to love from Big G over the years; from the chill melodic tracks to the heavy bangers this project truly has it all. See what we mean by streaming the Leisure Season Vol 1 via Spotify and read what the duo themselves have to say about the inspiration behind this project.

‘Leisure Season’ came to light, because we wanted to find a way to get more music out more often, so, Leisure Season is a collection of songs we put together in the off-season. It’s really just a way for us to keep bringing more music and more of our ideas out to the world.” As for their thoughts on “Got Me Like,” they add it’s “the sound of meeting someone who sweeps you off your feet. Kinda like a cool breeze on a hot Summer day.” – Big Gigantic

Big Gigantic – Leisure Season Vol. 1 EP

LISTEN: Big Gigantic Unleash Stacked New “Leisure Season Vol. 1” EP