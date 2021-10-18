Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: SNBRN Announces New Album W/ Lead Single “Home”

A new era of SNBRN music begins as the LA-based producer returns with a new single and the announcement of his upcoming new album on powerhouse imprint Ultra Music.

Teaming up with good friend and talented artist Cavin Scott, SNBRN is back with “Home.”

“Home is a pretty defining moment for both Cavin and myself. We wrote and sang all of the lyrics, sampled all kinds of old records and designed all the sounds with analog gear. We really challenged ourselves to try and do everything. Took us about a week to get decent at the talk box” – SNBRN

SNBRN has established himself as a household name and become one of dance music’s most compelling new voices. The LA-based producer, real name Kevin Chapman, has mastered the art of the anthemic house hit, as evidenced by blockbuster singles like “Gangsta Walk,” “Raindrops,” and “Beat The Sunrise.”

“Home” is a bit of a new flavor and sets the stage effectively for upcoming new music. SNBRN and Cavin Scott combine for a Daft Punk-esque robotic vocal sample backed by a club-ready, breakbeat and borderline UK-garage tinged instrumental. It’s reminiscent of one of those long intros that you KNOW are going to explode into a mind-blowing drop – not a matter of it, but when. Whatever comes next.. we’re here for it.

