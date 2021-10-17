NGHTMRE Shares “MOSH” Remix EP With Kumarion, Stoned Level, and Cheyenne Giles

Presenting a slew of fiery renditions to NGHTMRE & Smokepurpp’s “MOSH,” Kumarion, Stoned Level, and Cheyenne Giles jump on remix duties for the brutal hip hop cut. Cramming a profusion of versatile sounds into just three tracks, the pack showcases drum and bass, bass house, and dubstep remixes of NGHTMRE’s and Smokepurpp’s incendiary joint effort. A battering of bone-crushing 808s and Smokepurpp’s riotous lyricism, “MOSH” quickly gained traction within electronic and rap communities – now, the record resurfaces in a remix pack out now by Ultra Records.

