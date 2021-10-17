Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Displays His Versatility On “Dynasty” EP

Showcasing his versatility and grit as a producer, SAYMYNAME unveils his 4-track “Dynasty” EP. The project spans multiple genres while inducing a rampant journey of pure bass and energy. A full artillery of sound and style, SAYMYNAME enters the upper echelon of dance music this year as he continues to craft excellence as one of the most eclectic talents in the current pool of bass music. As layers of animated synths whir and basslines pound, SAYMYNAME pays homage to his signature trap sound with “INSANE,” “POWER,” and “RUN IT UP” while flipping the script with a hypnotic splash of house fusion in “LIGHTERS UP.”

