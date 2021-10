As a part of their upcoming Goldian Finch compilation, Bitbird has teamed up with LA beat producer Dot to release a new single. RTT readers might recognize Dot from our Too Future Thursday series, and with one listen to “Want To Say” you’ll see why. This new song weaves its way through vibey chord progressions and ethereal vocals from start to finish. Check it out below and see why Dot is one of my favorite acts out there currently.

Dot – Want To Say | Stream

Dot Shares Vibey New Single “Want To Say”