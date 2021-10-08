Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Marc Straight Enlists Yuki for “Empathy”

LISTEN: Marc Straight Enlists Yuki for “Empathy”

by Leave a Comment

On the heels of announcing his forthcoming LP Beauty In Transience, Pennsylvania upstart Marc Straight excitedly announces his latest single “Empathy” ft. Yuki. Combining his wondrous knack for video game soundtrack production with hauntingly melodic soundscapes, Straight’s latest is a treat for all ears. Empathy” is ephemeral in nature, chronicling the familiar trope of longing for love no matter the taxing wait. Featuring the intoxicating vocals of songstress Yuki, “Empathy” showcases angelic vocals in both English and Japanese.

In a press release, Marc Straight explains: “‘Empathy’ is about the feelings that you experience when someone you love leaves your life. The vacancy at the table, the phone contact you can’t delete, the songs that hold something special. I wanted to make something that sounded like winter because as the world seems to die all around you, that grief can become something beautiful.”

Stream “Empathy” on your favorite platform here, or find it below on Spotify.

LISTEN: Marc Straight Enlists Yuki for “Empathy”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend