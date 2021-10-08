LISTEN: Marc Straight Enlists Yuki for “Empathy”

On the heels of announcing his forthcoming LP Beauty In Transience, Pennsylvania upstart Marc Straight excitedly announces his latest single “Empathy” ft. Yuki. Combining his wondrous knack for video game soundtrack production with hauntingly melodic soundscapes, Straight’s latest is a treat for all ears. Empathy” is ephemeral in nature, chronicling the familiar trope of longing for love no matter the taxing wait. Featuring the intoxicating vocals of songstress Yuki, “Empathy” showcases angelic vocals in both English and Japanese.

In a press release, Marc Straight explains: “‘Empathy’ is about the feelings that you experience when someone you love leaves your life. The vacancy at the table, the phone contact you can’t delete, the songs that hold something special. I wanted to make something that sounded like winter because as the world seems to die all around you, that grief can become something beautiful.”

Stream “Empathy” on your favorite platform here, or find it below on Spotify.

