Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Chris Lorenzo Flips The 1960’s Classic “California Dreamin'” Into A Fierce House Banger

LISTEN: Chris Lorenzo Flips The 1960’s Classic “California Dreamin'” Into A Fierce House Banger

by Leave a Comment

Chris Lorenzo fans are in for a treat this New Music Friday with the release of “California Dreamin'”. The UK bass house producer has reimagined the classic tune and turned it into a high-octane dance floor anthem. Consisting of throbbing beats and a cappella harmonies this track has had festivals and clubs alike going crazy throughout the summer. Out now via Black Book Records this will be Chris’s second release with the popular house label. He shares that, “This track was originally made as a DJ tool … You can thank The Mamas & The Papas for this banger. I’m just happy to be able to share it with everybody”. Humbled by how well the track has been received Chris Lorenzo is on an upward trajectory to becoming a house music legend. Check out the track below and let us know what you think!

Chris Lorenzo – “California Dreamin'” | Stream

LISTEN: Chris Lorenzo Flips The 1960’s Classic “California Dreamin'” Into A Fierce House Banger

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend