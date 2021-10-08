Chris Lorenzo fans are in for a treat this New Music Friday with the release of “California Dreamin'”. The UK bass house producer has reimagined the classic tune and turned it into a high-octane dance floor anthem. Consisting of throbbing beats and a cappella harmonies this track has had festivals and clubs alike going crazy throughout the summer. Out now via Black Book Records this will be Chris’s second release with the popular house label. He shares that, “This track was originally made as a DJ tool … You can thank The Mamas & The Papas for this banger. I’m just happy to be able to share it with everybody”. Humbled by how well the track has been received Chris Lorenzo is on an upward trajectory to becoming a house music legend. Check out the track below and let us know what you think!

Chris Lorenzo – “California Dreamin'” | Stream

LISTEN: Chris Lorenzo Flips The 1960’s Classic “California Dreamin'” Into A Fierce House Banger