The boys are back! Conjuring up the crossover dance/pop vibes that we know and love, Win and Woo have constructed another hit in “Good Catch” with sad alex.

The second single from their highly-anticipated debut album, “Good Catch” is a modern love song that details the ups and downs of searching for a partner in life – ultimately finding that confidence in yourself, in life, and your relationships. Elated melodies intertwine with sad alex’s hushed crooning before transforming into a lively swell of blissful sound. Kicked up a notch by a rousing bassline and sizzling percussion, “Good Catch” erupts with irresistible zeal from start to finish.

“Good Catch is a very special song to us. Right before the pandemic, we went to a bar for an Old Fashioned. There we met sad alex not knowing a lockdown would happen two days later.

We stayed in touch and decided to meet up for a session once it was safe. In that session, we wrote Good Catch and it instantly became a favorite of ours!” – Win and Woo

LISTEN: Win and Woo Return With “Good Catch” feat. sad alex