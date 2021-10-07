LISTEN: Martron Delivers Trapped Out New ‘Rolling’ Collaboration with The Nobody

We’ve covered several of Martron’s previous releases and have been impressed more and more with each one. This time around is no different, as the rising artist links with The Nobody for a wildly creative new collaborative single in ‘Rolling.’ As you’ll hear below, both producers combine for a catchy trap anthem boasting infectious vocal chops and smashing drums. We’re loving the versatility of ‘Rolling,’ as the tune also features a euphoric future bass drop to round things out at the end. See what we mean by streaming the collab below via Spotify and be on the lookout for more new heat from these two acts coming (hopefully) soon.

