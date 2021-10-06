WATCH: Tame Impala Taps Lil Yachty In ‘Breathe Deeper’ Remix + Music Video

Seriously, did anyone see this coming? Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker just tapped rapper Lil Yachty for a remix of his hit record ‘Breathe Deeper.’ The track also arrives alongside an official music video which, in typical Tame Impala fashion, is trippy as hell. Yachty does a decent job at matching the energy of the original track – you wouldn’t think this collaboration would work as well as it does. See for yourself below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

