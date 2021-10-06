Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: Tame Impala Taps Lil Yachty In ‘Breathe Deeper’ Remix + Music Video

WATCH: Tame Impala Taps Lil Yachty In ‘Breathe Deeper’ Remix + Music Video

by Leave a Comment

Seriously, did anyone see this coming? Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker just tapped rapper Lil Yachty for a remix of his hit record ‘Breathe Deeper.’ The track also arrives alongside an official music video which, in typical Tame Impala fashion, is trippy as hell. Yachty does a decent job at matching the energy of the original track – you wouldn’t think this collaboration would work as well as it does. See for yourself below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

WATCH: Tame Impala Taps Lil Yachty In ‘Breathe Deeper’ Remix + Music Video

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend