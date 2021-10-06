Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: icekream Unleashes Intoxicating New Club Rap Single ‘BOLT’ featuring Tully

We covered icekream recently thanks to his high-octane and impressive ‘Real Rap’ single. Now, the Miami-based producer has returned with even more heat in ‘Bolt,’ a silky-smooth and intoxicating rap cut featuring Tully. As you’ll hear below, the minimal, bouncy beat serves as the perfect foundation for the London rapper as he delivers one captivating, lightning-fast bar after another (it’s no surprise that the record’s name was inspired from Usain Bolt). We’re loving how this tune is both laid-back and energetic at the same time – stream it via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more heat from icekream throughout 2021 and beyond.

icekream – Bolt (feat. Tully) | Stream

