LISTEN: Fouk Unveil Their Laidback Lounge House Flip Of CAPYAC’s “Sanctuary”

CAPYAC have tapped Dutch duo Fouk to transform their nu-disco jam, “Sanctuary” into a groovy house mix for all listeners to enjoy. This remix marks the second track from CAPYAC FOREVER to receive a remix treatment and it absolutely does not disappoint. Blurring the lines between disco and house, Fouk have created a sound that is completely their own; drawing upon their European influences the duo have been able to churn out tracks oozing with infections grooves. “Sanctuary” is no different, completely changing the tempo from the original, while cultivating a contemporary dance soundscape. Check out the remix below and let us know your thoughts!

CAPYAC – “Sanctuary (Fouk Remix)” | Stream

