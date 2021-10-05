Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: DEMUR Highlights His Innovative Electronic Palette In Haunting New Single + Music Video, “Be With Me”

Electronic musician, DEMUR, has coined himself the “undefeated distortion champion of the world” and the production on his latest single, “Be With Me”, fully embodies that title. “Be With Me” is bursting with bass-boosted robotic and metallic sound design to depict the downfall of a dystopian technocracy. The producer’s edgy production includes the use of tight-knit percussions and brutal synth work that is sure to rattle the bones of every listener. DEMUR has also creatively crafted a music video to bring his vision to life; the video reels off a sequence of distorted images portraying the female vocals at the center of the chaos. The single and music video are out now so be sure to stream them below!

