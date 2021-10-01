Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Tails Soars With His Ingenious New Track, “CLOSE2ME”, Out Now Via bitbird

LISTEN: Tails Soars With His Ingenious New Track, “CLOSE2ME”, Out Now Via bitbird

by Leave a Comment

Canadian producer, Tails, has been foraging his own path in the dance music space for about 6 years now and his brand new single, “CLOSE2ME”, indicates how much he has grown as a producer. Releasing via bitbird, “CLOSE2ME” blends textured synths with distorted vocals among a feel good sonic atmosphere. This future bass track captivates listeners from start to finish with its soft instrumentation and boisterous energy. Replicating a feeling of wanting to be close to the one you lov Tails has a massive hit on his hands and an impressive track to add to his repertoire. Stream the track below and let us know what you think!

Tails – “CLOSE2ME” | Stream

LISTEN: Tails Soars With His Ingenious New Track, “CLOSE2ME”, Out Now Via bitbird

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend