LISTEN: Tails Soars With His Ingenious New Track, “CLOSE2ME”, Out Now Via bitbird

Canadian producer, Tails, has been foraging his own path in the dance music space for about 6 years now and his brand new single, “CLOSE2ME”, indicates how much he has grown as a producer. Releasing via bitbird, “CLOSE2ME” blends textured synths with distorted vocals among a feel good sonic atmosphere. This future bass track captivates listeners from start to finish with its soft instrumentation and boisterous energy. Replicating a feeling of wanting to be close to the one you lov Tails has a massive hit on his hands and an impressive track to add to his repertoire. Stream the track below and let us know what you think!

