LISTEN: PINEO & LOEB Bring the ‘Good Vibe Feeling’ in Catchy New House Single

PINEO & LOEB are a rising Canadian act who need to be on your radar if they’re not already. Today the talented duo has delivered on an incredibly groovy new house cut in ‘Good Vibe Feeling.’ Collaborating alongside rapper FUEG, (1/2 of 4AM projec) and saxophone player Ellie Sax, the two deliver a feel-good anthem that is packed with amazing vibes and positive energy from start to finish. PINEO & LOEB have us wishing it was still summer again with this impressive heater of a track – see what we mean by streaming ‘Good Vibe Feeling’ via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more new music from these two coming (hopefully) sooner rather than later.

PINEO & LOEB – Good Vibe Feeling | Stream

