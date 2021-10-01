We heard “Dynamite” and title track “Gateway” in the months leading up to Parker’s full album release but the final product is truly something special. “I started Gateway when I was extremely lost. I felt like I wasn’t being myself with music,” he shared in a quote.

With his debut album finally out now, it’s safe to say that Parker has/is hitting his artistic stride. Unrestricted creative freedom has to feel incredibly liberating and in Gateway, fans will find a man who makes music like he has no fear or predetermined notion of what each individual production is “supposed” to be. There are a plethora of styles on display here: house, pop, indie-rock, hip-hop.. is there anything this man can’t do? After listening, we’re convinced there isn’t. A unique amalgamation of sound, GATEWAY tugs at heartstrings and oozes danceable flavor from beginning to end.

“Each record I slowly started to find my creativity and make music for me. Not anyone else. Not worrying about opinions from others or listening to anyone’s direction. Each record you will feel and hear my creativity pull me out of the biggest roadblock in my career. Enjoy GATEWAY”

– PARKER

LISTEN: Parker Unveils Expansive Debut Album “Gateway”