Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Parker Unveils Expansive Debut Album “Gateway”

LISTEN: Parker Unveils Expansive Debut Album “Gateway”

by Leave a Comment

We heard “Dynamite” and title track “Gateway” in the months leading up to Parker’s full album release but the final product is truly something special. “I started Gateway when I was extremely lost. I felt like I wasn’t being myself with music,” he shared in a quote.

With his debut album finally out now, it’s safe to say that Parker has/is hitting his artistic stride. Unrestricted creative freedom has to feel incredibly liberating and in Gateway, fans will find a man who makes music like he has no fear or predetermined notion of what each individual production is “supposed” to be. There are a plethora of styles on display here: house, pop, indie-rock, hip-hop.. is there anything this man can’t do? After listening, we’re convinced there isn’t. A unique amalgamation of sound, GATEWAY tugs at heartstrings and oozes danceable flavor from beginning to end.

Each record I slowly started to find my creativity and make music for me. Not anyone else. Not worrying about opinions from others or listening to anyone’s direction. Each record you will feel and hear my creativity pull me out of the biggest roadblock in my career. Enjoy GATEWAY”

 – PARKER

LISTEN: Parker Unveils Expansive Debut Album “Gateway”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend