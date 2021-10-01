LISTEN: Kumarion Delivers Drum & Bass Upgrade To NGHTMRE & Smokepurpp’s “MOSH”

Aspiring to make his mark within the American drum and bass scene, Omar Kumarion releases a new remix of MOSH by NGHTMRE and Spokepurpp. In recent years, Kumarion has made an impression within the industry, accumulating over one million streams on Spotify for his most appraised track ‘Want It.’ The track also contributed to year-end honors from YourEDM (“Top 40 Artists To Watch”), Run the Trap (Top 20 Trap Songs 0f 2020), and FUXWITHIT (Top 50 Songs of 2020).

Committed to delivering progressive art that pushes the drum and bass community forward, this track falls nothing short of all expectations. Thrilled about this release, Kumarion stated “Honored for the opportunity to remix a track for one of the first big artists to play my music in front of massive crowds. I put my own spin on “Mosh” by giving it a jump-up beat with an aggressive bass stab. Grittiness was primarily what I was aiming for.”

Full of the perfect mix between harmony and heavy bass, this track is perfect for the long-awaited return of live music. Kumarions lasting impression on 2020 makes it foreseeable that he will retain similar traction throughout 2021 and beyond if he maintains his momentum.

Listen here.

