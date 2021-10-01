LISTEN: Cityzen Unveils Impressive Tech-House Single ‘Extraordinary Journeys’ via CYB3RPVNK

Mysterious producer Cityzen is back with his fourth release of the year in ‘Extraordinary Journeys.’ Released via CYB3RPVNK, the tech-house banger will take you on a captivating adventure as the rising artist comes through with yet another impressive original track. From the driving bassline and distorted vocals to the bouncy breakdown and minimalistic influences, ‘Extraordinary Journeys’ contains everything you could want from a tech-house heater, and then some. Hear what we mean by streaming the single via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more new music from Cityzen throughout the rest of 2021 and beyond.

