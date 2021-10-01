LISTEN: Big Gigantic Deliver Hard-Hitting, Catchy New Single “I Can Feel It”

The Big Gigantic boys have returned better than ever in ‘I Can Feel it,’ a hard-hitting new single that sounds tailor-made for the festival main stage. As you’ll hear below, the Colorado-based duo wastes no time turning up the energy as the track quickly transitions from lush, melodic instrumentation into a groovy bass drop. If that wasn’t enough, the two go above and beyond switching things up even more in the second half of the tune. We’ve been watching Big Gigantic’s sound evolve over the years and this track is certainly a testament to their growth and maturity. Hear what we mean by steaming ‘I Can Feel It’ via Spotify below and read what the duo themselves have to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“‘I Can Feel It’ is really just a song about energy. You know, being locked up not being able to play shows made me realize, I missed that pure energy we feel when we play live! This song is about that amazing energy we feel when we’re playing music for our fans. ‘I Can Feel It’ came to be through me just trying to make a banger for the live show! I wanted to make something with a ton of energy that would get people moving.”

Big Gigantic – I Can Feel it | Stream

