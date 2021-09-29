Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Dubbo Releases Provocative New Single “Don’t Tempt Me”

As Dubbo prepares to join Stove God Cooks and Conway The Machine on their nationwide “Love Will Get You Killed” tour, the emerging lyricist and rapper releases his latest single, “Don’t Tempt Me,” a track that showcases Dubbo’s progress and serves as a sign of what’s to come. Produced by The Bird House, the track begins with crooning electric guitars, creating an introduction that could double as the opening on a heavy metal album.

With the release of each track, Dubbo refines his delivery, improves his beat selection, and gives listeners another reason to turn up. His sound and style have always been very raw, which makes him such an interesting artist to watch as he evolves and comes into himself. While he’s always had a strong, confident delivery, he’s beginning to package it more tastefully, allowing his audience to digest each of his bars before moving to the next.

When asked what fans can expect on tour, Dubbo said, “Expect it to be lit. Expect to turn up. Expect energy you’ve never felt before. That’s how we’re coming every single night .I’m just excited that I get to explore the world while chasing my dream. It means everything to me.”

Check out the tour dates below:

