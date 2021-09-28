RL Grime Announces Highly-Anticipated “Halloween X” Mix + First-Ever Live Show

It’s that time of year again when hype starts to slowly build again over RL Grime’s annual Halloween mix series. Last year the Sable Valley label head upped the ante by delivering 3D visuals for the first time, and it seems like this year he’s taking things to an even crazier level. Today via social media, Grime shared that he will be debuting Halloween X this year live at Hollywood’s Palladium venue. The October 28th show will feature opening Juelz and JAWNS alongside other spooky surprises. Check out RL Grime’s announcement below and start getting hyped for this first-ever live Halloween X event.

