Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: IVORY Delivers High-Octane ‘Bleep Bloop’ Dubstep Single off Upcoming EP

PREMIERE: IVORY Delivers High-Octane ‘Bleep Bloop’ Dubstep Single off Upcoming EP

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer IVORY has come through with an insanely heavy and inventive new single we’re proud to be premiering here on RTT. ‘Bleep Bloop’ is a testament to the hard-hitting bass sound the Parisian producer has been cultivating since 2011 and we can’t get enough of it. With so much dubstep around these days, IVORY stands out effortlessly and delivers all of the ingredients needed for a dubstep banger: massive bass, off-the-wall sound design, and smashing drums. The Bleep Bloop EP officially arrives on October 1st via Never Say Die Records – in the meantime stream the lead single below and be sure to follow IVORY on social media if you’re not already.

IVORY – Bleep Bloop | Stream

Follow IVORY:

www.facebook.com/ivorydubz

www.instagram.com/ivorydubz

www.twitter.com/ivorydubz

www.soundcloud.com/ivorydubz

open.spotify.com/artist/4820AP0lvBGJjSK0PXgZgo

music.apple.com/us/artist/ivory/1277948731

PREMIERE: IVORY Delivers High-Octane ‘Bleep Bloop’ Dubstep Single off Upcoming EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend