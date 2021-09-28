Rising producer IVORY has come through with an insanely heavy and inventive new single we’re proud to be premiering here on RTT. ‘Bleep Bloop’ is a testament to the hard-hitting bass sound the Parisian producer has been cultivating since 2011 and we can’t get enough of it. With so much dubstep around these days, IVORY stands out effortlessly and delivers all of the ingredients needed for a dubstep banger: massive bass, off-the-wall sound design, and smashing drums. The Bleep Bloop EP officially arrives on October 1st via Never Say Die Records – in the meantime stream the lead single below and be sure to follow IVORY on social media if you’re not already.

IVORY – Bleep Bloop | Stream

Follow IVORY:

www.facebook.com/ivorydubz

www.instagram.com/ivorydubz

www.twitter.com/ivorydubz

www.soundcloud.com/ivorydubz

open.spotify.com/artist/4820AP0lvBGJjSK0PXgZgo

music.apple.com/us/artist/ivory/1277948731

PREMIERE: IVORY Delivers High-Octane ‘Bleep Bloop’ Dubstep Single off Upcoming EP