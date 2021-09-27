Wax Motif Dazzles Listeners With Brand New Single, ‘Thank You’, Out Now Via Divided Souls

Wax Motif continues his debut album rollout strong with the release of ‘Thank You’, alongside vocalist Kaelyn Behr. This track highlights Wax’s undying love for bass house and truly showcases his versatility as a producer. Wax shines when it comes to his production of underground beats, and has even coined his own sub genre, “night bass”. The release date of his album, Hard Street, is still unknown, but the campaign is still underway. Catch Wax Motif this fall at festivals such as Beyond Wonderland: The Gorge, Freaky Deaky, and Holy Ship! Wrecked. Stream ‘Thank You’ below and check back with RTT for the latest album developments!

Wax Motif – Thank You | Stream

