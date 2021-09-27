Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Tags Softest Hard On “Power”

LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Tags Softest Hard On “Power”

by Leave a Comment

Going on an absolute tear this year, SAYMYNAME is not letting off the gas. With a highly anticipated EP on the way, the DJ/Producer has dropped off his newest single “Power.” In collaboration with Softest Hard, the two collide on this fiery ball of energy. Destined for festival grounds, this heavy hitter scours the highest of tempos to deliver the most explosive track you’ll find in any catalog of music. This fall, SAYMYNAME will embark on his sold-out Mayhem Tour with a plethora of new tunes to deliver. Along with his impressive sonic repertoire, the godfather of hard trap will bestow his greatest production yet with 11 stops across North America.

Listen to “Power” here.

LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Tags Softest Hard On “Power”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend