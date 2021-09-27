LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Tags Softest Hard On “Power”

Going on an absolute tear this year, SAYMYNAME is not letting off the gas. With a highly anticipated EP on the way, the DJ/Producer has dropped off his newest single “Power.” In collaboration with Softest Hard, the two collide on this fiery ball of energy. Destined for festival grounds, this heavy hitter scours the highest of tempos to deliver the most explosive track you’ll find in any catalog of music. This fall, SAYMYNAME will embark on his sold-out Mayhem Tour with a plethora of new tunes to deliver. Along with his impressive sonic repertoire, the godfather of hard trap will bestow his greatest production yet with 11 stops across North America.

Listen to “Power” here.

