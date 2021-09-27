LISTEN: Adventure Club Share Tearjerker In New Single “Here”

With their new album on the way, Adventure Club continues to control the headlines with the release of their new single “Here.” The Canadian duo drops off another preview of what’s to come in the form of enchanting vocal chops, riveting saw waves, and melodic bass. In 2020, Adventure Club announced their forthcoming album and released a plethora of singles that brought along talents such as Yuna, Said The Sky, Nurko, Dia Frampton, and HALIENE, leaving fans anxiously awaiting the LP’s full release. Serenading their fans through heartbreak and peace, Adventure Club continues to gear up for their most anticipated studio project in over 5 years.

Listen to “Here”

