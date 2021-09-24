Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » UZ Unleashes His First Single Of 2021, ‘Focus’ + Accompanying Visual NFT

UZ Unleashes His First Single Of 2021, ‘Focus’ + Accompanying Visual NFT

by Leave a Comment

Following the release of his third studio album Trinity, trap legend UZ comes in hot with this first release of 2021! His brand new single, ‘Focus’, comes ahead of the Trinity (Deluxe) LP arriving October 22nd; the Deluxe album will include 2 original tracks plus 11 explosive new remixes. Releasing via UZ’s imprint, Quality Goods Records, ‘Focus’ displays the producer’s classic trap vibe; combining glitchy textures with a sonic voracity that encapsulates the listener throughout its 3 minute duration. Dropping alongside the track is UZ’s very first NFT; inspired by ‘Focus’, popular graphic designer Cat Owens created a visually stunning animation that radiates “ethereal energy”, which you can check it out here. Keep it locked with RTT for the rest of the album rollout and stream ‘Focus’ below!

UZ – Focus | Stream

UZ Unleashes His First Single Of 2021, ‘Focus’ + Accompanying Visual NFT

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend