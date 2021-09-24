Following the release of his third studio album Trinity, trap legend UZ comes in hot with this first release of 2021! His brand new single, ‘Focus’, comes ahead of the Trinity (Deluxe) LP arriving October 22nd; the Deluxe album will include 2 original tracks plus 11 explosive new remixes. Releasing via UZ’s imprint, Quality Goods Records, ‘Focus’ displays the producer’s classic trap vibe; combining glitchy textures with a sonic voracity that encapsulates the listener throughout its 3 minute duration. Dropping alongside the track is UZ’s very first NFT; inspired by ‘Focus’, popular graphic designer Cat Owens created a visually stunning animation that radiates “ethereal energy”, which you can check it out here. Keep it locked with RTT for the rest of the album rollout and stream ‘Focus’ below!

UZ – Focus | Stream

UZ Unleashes His First Single Of 2021, ‘Focus’ + Accompanying Visual NFT