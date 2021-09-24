Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: VANRA & Dim Wilder Release Standout Dance-Pop Crossover ‘Sogeza’ feat. Mesen Selekta

Today we’re excited to be premiering an absolute heater of a track courtesy of Deep Root Records and Tribal Trap. As you’ll hear below, ‘Sogeza’ is a trapped-out, genre-bending single from producers VANRA and Dim Wilder, alongside Tanzanian vocalist Mesen Selekta. Each artist brings out the best in one another here, as we’re treated to a memorable dance-pop crossover that’s primed to dominate the charts. We’re loving the melting pot of influences here, as the track’s collaborative efforts span across the globe from Holland to Israel and Tanzania. Music truly is a universal language and ‘Sogeza’ is a testament to that. See what we mean by turning up your speakers and streaming the catchy collaboration below.

VANRA, Dim Wilder, Mesen Selekta – Sogeza | Stream

