LISTEN: Ishi Unleashes Long-Awaited New Album, “Sweet Gold”

After eight years, Dallas songwriter/vocalist Ishi’s third highly-anticipated studio album has finally arrived. Released via Icons Creating Evil Art, Sweet Gold is a captivating adventure through indie and synth-pop influences that will hook you from start to finish. The 14 tracks on the project flow together seamlessly, as Ishi’s cohesive vision comes together quite splendidly; it’s clear the Texas artist put a ton of love and energy into this album. Stream Sweet Gold via Spotify below and read what Ishi has to say about the inspiration behind this album as well.

“Sweet Gold is my third album & it has been in the works for the past two years. I haven’t released a full length in over seven years & honestly could have done so. I had the material but it did not feel right. I’m glad I took the time to wait & to allow this record to come to life.” – Ishi

Ishi – Sweet Gold | Stream

ISHI | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

