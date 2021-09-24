Rising female producer DJ G-String has dropped off her latest release in ‘Your Love’ via GString Records. The track arrives on the heels of her captivating single ‘No One Ever Said (with Honey B Sweet)’ and boasts the same level of catchy and impressive production chops we’ve come to expect from the talented vocal house artist. DJ G-String recently earned herself a spot in the Beatport Top 100 with two different singles, and was selected as one of the Top Ten Dance Artists by Reverbnation. The sky is clearly the limit and we can’t wait to hear what she has cooking up for us next – in the meantime stream ‘Your Love’ via Spotify below.

