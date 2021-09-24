Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: DJ G-String Unveils Catchy New Vocal House Single, ‘Your Love’

LISTEN: DJ G-String Unveils Catchy New Vocal House Single, ‘Your Love’

by Leave a Comment

Rising female producer DJ G-String has dropped off her latest release in ‘Your Love’ via GString Records. The track arrives on the heels of her captivating single ‘No One Ever Said (with Honey B Sweet)’ and boasts the same level of catchy and impressive production chops we’ve come to expect from the talented vocal house artist. DJ G-String recently earned herself a spot in the Beatport Top 100 with two different singles, and was selected as one of the Top Ten Dance Artists by Reverbnation. The sky is clearly the limit and we can’t wait to hear what she has cooking up for us next – in the meantime stream ‘Your Love’ via Spotify below.

DJ G-String – Your Love | Stream

LISTEN: DJ G-String Unveils Catchy New Vocal House Single, ‘Your Love’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend