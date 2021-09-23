‘Medieval House’ producer Burko has taken over SoCal by storm this summer with his uniquely dark-yet-melodic style of techno. On the heels of a sold out headlining show at San Diego’s Bang Bang, Burko played the Grand Artique Stage at Beyond Wonderland in August, and continues to rise in the underground show circuit.

The San Diegan has blessed us with a massive remix of Hans Zimmer’s track “Time” — the legendary Inception theme. Check out the links below to listen to the remix, and stay tuned for all things Burko.

LISTEN: Burko Unveils Massive Hans Zimmer “Time” Remix