LISTEN: PLSMA & VLCN Deliver Long-Awaited Dubstep Anthem, ‘Pling Plong’

Rising producers PLSMA and VLCN have been sitting on an absolute banger of a collaboration, and today the highly-anticipated record is finally seeing an official release. ‘Pling Plong’ is an unrelenting, hip-hop infused dubstep anthem tailor-made for the festival name stage (we’re not surprised that Excision, Dion Timmer, PEEKABOO, + more have all been rinsing the track). With so much bass music out there right now, the Florida producers really impress on this one, and the nostalgic ‘Pop, Lock, And Drop It” Huey vocal sampling is the cherry on top. Stream ‘Pling Plong’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow PLSMA and VLCN on socials if you’re not already.

PLSMA & VLCN – Pling Plong | Stream

