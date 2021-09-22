Mersiv has returned with more hard-hitting music, this time coming in the form of the final single off his highly-anticipated debut album, Pretty Dark Loud. As you’ll hear below, ‘The Death Note’ showcases the freeform producer’s impressive production as he delivers a grungy, high-octane banger that wastes no time turning up the intensity. Mersiv’s impressive sound design is ever present throughout the record, and the raucous, memorable bass drops he delivers are nothing short of riot-inducing. If this is the energy the producer is bringing to his debut album then we’re certainly in for a treat – stream ‘The Death Note’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow Mersiv on social media if you’re not already.

Mersiv – The Death Note | Stream

LISTEN: Mersiv Unleashes Rowdy Final Album Single, ‘The Death Note’