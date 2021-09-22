Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » INTERVIEW: Riot Ten Talks Inspiration Behind Buzzing New Melodic Side Project, Pushing Daizies

INTERVIEW: Riot Ten Talks Inspiration Behind Buzzing New Melodic Side Project, Pushing Daizies

by Leave a Comment

Over the past year, anonymous duo Pushing Daizies took the dance music scene completely by storm thanks to their captivating branding, unique production, and prolific output. Little did we know, however, that dubstep pioneer Riot Ten (alongside fellow producer Stoutty) was behind the rising project. Seeing a bass producer known for his dubstep bangers venture to melodic EDM immediately piqued our interest, and we knew we had to interview him. Check out our exclusive interview with Riot Ten below, and be sure to stream Pushing Daizies’s recently released debut album Initium as well.

Pushing Daizies – Initium (Album) | Stream

Run the Trap: What’s the experience been like artistically producing such a different style compared to what you’re used to making?

Riot Ten: It’s been a great artistic experience for both of us. We have always loved this style of music, so to step out of our comfort zone and really be able to put so much emotion into it has been a blessing. If there was a huge bright spot during the 2020 lockdowns, it was being able to focus so much on developing and creating new sounds. 

Has rolling out this new side project given your Riot Ten project inspiration at all? If so, how?

Absolutely. I think at the end of the day, it was just another sign that I have the ability and skill set to go in any number of directions with my music. As soon as we began working on Pushing Daizies, I subconsciously started to explore news sounds and experimenting with the music I was working on for my solo Riot Ten project. 

Describe how the collaborative experience has been so far between you and Stoutty, what’s the chemistry like and how does it influence the production?

The chemistry is, and has always been, top tier. Stoutty is a great friend of mine and an incredible producer whom I’ve collaborated with many times in the past. He has so many amazing ideas. As a fan of his pre-existing music, working together on Pushing Daizies was really an easy decision. And once we got going, we never slowed down. 

How do you two see the Pushing Daizies sound evolving into the future?

At this stage, most important to us is finding and discovering our own unique sound. The goal is to have the listener know exactly what to expect when they hear Pushing Daizies. We couldn’t be more proud of the music we’ve given them so far and there is a ton more on the way. 

Are you guys planning on touring? What can people expect from a Pushing Daizies set?

No tour plans as of yet, but it’s not out of the question in the next couple of years. Our focus for now is on the music side. For a Pushing Daizies set, though, you can expect a lot of energy, a lot of styles of music & a lot of passion from us. Trust me when I say, the first time we do come out, it’s going to be quite over the top from every angle and you’re not going to want to miss it. 

INTERVIEW: Riot Ten Talks Inspiration Behind Buzzing New Melodic Side Project, Pushing Daizies

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend