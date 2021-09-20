Every time STICKYFANGAZ drops new music he comes through with something different and unique that slaps every time. This time around is no different, as the rapper-producer delivers ‘NEVERLAND,’ a brand new single showcasing what we’ve come to expect from the rising artist: out-of-the-box rap verses alongside hard-hitting trap drops. This tune arrives as STICKYFANGAZ’s sixth release of the year and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next – stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

STICKYFANGAZ – NEVERLAND | Stream

LISTEN: STICKYFANGAZ Blends Hip-hop & Trap in Heavy New Single, ‘NEVERLAND’