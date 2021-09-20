Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: STICKYFANGAZ Blends Hip-hop & Trap in Heavy New Single, 'NEVERLAND'

Every time STICKYFANGAZ drops new music he comes through with something different and unique that slaps every time. This time around is no different, as the rapper-producer delivers ‘NEVERLAND,’ a brand new single showcasing what we’ve come to expect from the rising artist: out-of-the-box rap verses alongside hard-hitting trap drops. This tune arrives as STICKYFANGAZ’s sixth release of the year and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next – stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

STICKYFANGAZ – NEVERLAND | Stream

