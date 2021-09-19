Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Riot Ten And Young Buck Get Heavy On "Mawlee"

To say that Riot Ten’s “Mawlee” matches the energy of “Rail Breaker” is remarkable. Yet the collaboration between Riot Ten and hip hop powerhouses Young Buck and DJ Afterthought is certainly a pivotal movement for Riot Ten’s already illustrious career in electronic dance music. The hype surrounding “Mawlee” has grown for months as videos that teased the intriguing collaboration circled social media, leaving fans begging for more. At just under three minutes, the track’s sultry bassline puts listeners into a trance as Young Buck’s explosive vocals punctuated by trumpet bursts send shockwaves that will wreak havoc on dance floors and the entire festival scene.      

“Creating this song was honestly the most fun I’ve had with a record in a long time. Experimenting with all-new sounds while keeping it simple – yet engaging and effective – was really a test. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. Getting Young Buck on the track, who I’ve been a fan of for over a decade, was the icing on the cake. He absolutely nailed it. My boy Afterthought came in with the finishing touches. I don’t think I’ve been this excited about a record since ‘Rail Breaker.’” – Riot Ten

