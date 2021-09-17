The multi-medium visual/music group Autograf has dived head first in the NFT space over the past year, hosting the KnownOrigin Music & Art Festival with Decentraland (featuring live music performances by Ookay, SNBRN, Fred Thurst aka Dr. Fresch, Autograf and Win and Woo) in their studio in Los Angeles.

This weekend, Autograf plans on showcasing select pieces from their album NFT drop at Chicago’s DAYTIMΞ VIBΞS event hosted by imnotArt.

DAYTIMΞ VIBΞS will take place live at both imnotArt’s Chicago location and in imnotArt’s space in the Metaverse. By integrating the physical and the digital, imnotArt is experimenting with new ways of bringing people together to experience culture, art, and entertainment.

Go HERE to RSVP!

Autograf Announces Event With Chicago’s First NFT Gallery, imnotArt