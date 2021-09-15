Rising producers Eyezic and Colson XL have come together for a gorgeous new collaboration in ‘Feels.’ As the title suggests, the Quality Goods Records offering is nothing short of a vibey summer anthem as we’re treated to an absolute heater of a future bass track. From the impressive production quality to the intoxicating, emotionally powerful lyrics, ‘Feels’ hits the mark in all the right places. We’re especially loving the clean sound design and upbeat, crisp production on this one. Stream the tune via Spotify below and read what Colson XL had to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

“This song came together very quickly. We just passed the laptop back and forth and added elements, building on what the other put down beforehand, and within a few hours most of the song was fleshed out. It’s a cool collab for us because it came together so easily and we were able to intertwine our respective styles throughout the entire song in a cohesive way.” – Colson XL

Eyezic & Colson XL – Feels | Stream

LISTEN: Eyezic & Colson XL Bring the ‘Feels’ in Stunning New Collaboration via Quality Goods Records