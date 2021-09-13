Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Skrillex Drops Unreleased House Collab with Swae Lee Live in London

Skrillex is back on his house sh*t and we’re loving it. This past week while playing a spontaneous b2b with Jamie XX and Four Tet, the prolific OWSLA label head dropped what sounded like an unreleased house banger with Swae Lee. Similar to Sonny’s ‘Butterflies’ release earlier this year, this ID is stupidly catchy and has Skrillex’s signature production flare all over it. See what we mean by watching a fan-uploaded video below and join us in hoping this drops sooner rather than later.

